Scott Co. scores twice late to top Ryle 28-18
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 18-14 late in the third quarter, Campton Martin scored the game’s final two touchdowns and Scott County stormed back to beat Ryle 28-18.
Martin finished with four total touchdowns and finished with 147 all-purpose yards.
The Cardinals are 4-0 for the third straight season. They visit Grant County on October 9.
