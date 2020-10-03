Advertisement

Scott Co. scores twice late to top Ryle 28-18

Campton Martin finished with four total touchdowns and finished with 147 all-purpose yards.
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 18-14 late in the third quarter, Campton Martin scored the game’s final two touchdowns and Scott County stormed back to beat Ryle 28-18.

Martin finished with four total touchdowns and finished with 147 all-purpose yards.

The Cardinals are 4-0 for the third straight season. They visit Grant County on October 9.

