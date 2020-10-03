Advertisement

Scott County church works to fight food insecurity

Scott County church feeds thousands
Scott County church feeds thousands(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WKYT) - A church family is working to keep Kentuckians fed during the pandemic.

Stamping Ground Church of God packed 1,400 boxes of fresh food into cars. Each box held 10 pounds of produce, six pounds of meat, a gallon of milk and more dairy products.

The boxes came directly from farmers that gave away food that would otherwise go bad.

There were no qualifications; food was given to anyone. People came as far as Eastern Kentucky.

“We had a lady come through today and she was just super excited, she was in tears, and she said ‘We don’t have to be asked any questions, just what we need,’ and that’s the thing, that’s what we’re supposed to do, we’re supposed to help them," said event coordinator, Elizabeth Fultz.

Fultz said the group was reaching out to the elderly or people in need that may not have heard about the drive, or didn’t have transportation.

She said they hope to host a similar event in the future.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,275 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

News

Lexington health department holds annual free flu shot event ahead of flu season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Fall is in full swing, and that unfortunately means flu season is creeping up on us. During the ongoing pandemic, experts say it's as important as ever to get a flu shot.

News

Both directions of Mountain Parkway closed for repair project

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Clark Embree
Both lanes of the Mountain Parkway are now closed in Powell and Wolfe counties, as crews work to repair the roadway after a sinkhole was discovered in July.

Sports

Bryan Station holds off Henry Clay 20-10, improves to 3-1

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Bryan Station (3-1) is off to its best start since 2015.

Latest News

Sports

Scott Co. scores twice late to top Ryle 28-18

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Campton Martin finished with four total touchdowns and finished with 147 all-purpose yards.

News

Somerset remains unbeaten, tops Hazard 42-13

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Steve Moss
Brian Jumpers now 4-0 on season

News

UPDATE: Laurel County man found safe

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Golden Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man in Laurel County.

News

McConnell, McGrath react to President Trump testing positive

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired lieutenant colonel Amy McGrath spoke to crowds about the president’s news.

News

Experts in Lexington explain what the hospitalization of the president could look like

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Here in Lexington, an expert familiar with COVID-19 and one familiar with the inner working of the president’s office, share what the next few days or even weeks could like.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/04: Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass; Director of Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Polly Ruddick

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson and Keeneland Vice President Vice Gabbert.