Scott County church works to fight food insecurity

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WKYT) - A church family is working to keep Kentuckians fed during the pandemic.

Stamping Ground Church of God packed 1,400 boxes of fresh food into cars. Each box held 10 pounds of produce, six pounds of meat, a gallon of milk and more dairy products.

The boxes came directly from farmers that gave away food that would otherwise go bad.

There were no qualifications; food was given to anyone. People came as far as Eastern Kentucky.

“We had a lady come through today and she was just super excited, she was in tears, and she said ‘We don’t have to be asked any questions, just what we need,’ and that’s the thing, that’s what we’re supposed to do, we’re supposed to help them," said event coordinator, Elizabeth Fultz.

Fultz said the group was reaching out to the elderly or people in need that may not have heard about the drive, or didn’t have transportation.

She said they hope to host a similar event in the future.

