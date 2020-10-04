6th District debate changes channels after NFL’s COVID-19 game delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 6th District debate between Republican Rep. Andy Barr and Democrat Josh Hicks is still on for Monday, but where to watch it is changing because of COVID-19 cases among NFL players prompted major weekend schedule changes.

“The Kentucky Debate” between Barr and Hicks will now air live at 7 p.m. Monday on The CW Lexington. It will also stream live on wkyt.com, WKYT’s Facebook page, and all of WKYT’s apps for smart phones and streaming devices.

The NFL and CBS moved Sunday’s New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game to Monday after Patriots' quarterback Cam Newton was added to the NFL’s COVID-19 inactive list this weekend along with Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

Kick-off for the game will now be at 7:05 p.m. Monday on CBS and WKYT.

The debate will spotlight the two men vying for the Congressional seat representing the 6th District, which stretches from the Bluegrass region of central Kentucky to the Appalachian foothills.

The district has flip-flopped between the two major political parties since the 1970s.

The Barr-Hicks match-up is a high-profile race in the GOP-dominated state and will give voters a clear choice on some key issues.

Barr was first elected in 2012 when he ousted Democratic incumbent Ben Chandler. Hicks, a Marine veteran, switched parties after growing disillusioned with Republican policies he saw as favoring the wealthy.

