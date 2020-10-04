Advertisement

AP Top 25: Oklahoma, UCF out; BYU up; Iowa State back in

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Oklahoma dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since September 2016 and Iowa State jumped back into the Top 25 after a day of upsets.

There largely was stability at the top of the rankings after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama got eight from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Overall, five teams dropped out of the rankings after eight ranked teams lost Saturday, six to unranked opponents. The Sooners were involved in one of those upsets, losing at Iowa State. Oklahoma’s first two-game losing streak in 21 years snapped its string of 64 straight poll appearances. UCF also fell out.

Tennessee jumps up to No. 14 from 21 after beating Missouri for a 2-0 start.

