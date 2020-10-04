Advertisement

Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, 21-14 vs. Mississippi State

Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times.
Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arkansas won 21-14. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
By R.J. Morgan
Published: Oct. 3, 2020
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times as the Razorbacks broke a 20-game SEC losing streak by upsetting No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14.

A week after a record-breaking and stunning upset against LSU, the Bulldogs (1-1) and new coach Mike Leach hardly looked like the same team. Costello was 43 of 59 for 313 yards and a touchdown. Costello and the Air Raid shredded LSU for a Southeastern Conference record 623 yards passing, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter and also lost a fumble against Arkansas.

