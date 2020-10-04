EKU loses heartbreaker in home opener to Houston Baptist

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Bailey Zappe threw for three touchdowns, Houston Baptist blocked a late PAT for a two-point conversion and the Huskies' completed their four-game season with a 33-30 win over Eastern Kentucky.

EKU rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to get within one with just over four minutes remaining after Parker McKinney threw a 27-yard score to Keyion Dixon, but the point-after kick was blocked and Tra Fluellen, who also had an interception, returned it for two points.

The Colonels got the ball back with 2:22 remaining but McKinney fumbled on a scramble.

EKU (1-3) has the week off before visiting Troy on October 17.

