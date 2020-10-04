Advertisement

Ivar pulls the upset to win Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland

The win earns him a spot in the $2 million Breeders' Cup FanDuel Mile (G1) November 7.
Ivar wins the Shadwell Turf Mile.
Ivar wins the Shadwell Turf Mile.(Coady Photography.)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) - Bonne Chance Farm and Stud RDI’s Ivar (BRZ) rocketed down the middle of the course to post a 1-length victory in the 35th running of the $750,000 Shadwell Turf Mile (G1) and earn a spot in the $2 million Breeders' Cup FanDuel Mile (G1) Presented by PDJF here on Nov. 7.

Trained by Paulo Lobo and ridden by Joe Talamo, Ivar covered the mile on a turf course labeled firm in 1:33.99. It is the first Keeneland stakes victory for Lobo and Talamo. It is the first Grade 1 victory for Lobo since Pico Central (BRZ) won the Vosburgh in 2004.

Casa Creed led the field of nine through fractions of :23.44, :47.39 and 1:11.13 with Born Great, Parlor and Without Parole (GB) in closest pursuit while Ivar raced near the back of the pack.

Casa Creed maintained the lead at the top of the stretch while Talamo was guiding Ivar to the outside 4 lengths off the lead with only two horses beat. With clear running, Ivar swooped past the field with a blazing turn of foot and coasted home a length in front of a fast-closing Raging Bull (FR).

The victory was worth $450,000 and increased Ivar’s earnings to $579,413 with a record of 7-5-0-1 that includes two Group 1 wins in Argentina in 2019.

Ivar is a 4-year-old son of Agnes Gold (JPN) out of the Smart Strike mare May Be Now.

Ivar returned $30.80, $12.40 and $8.80. Raging Bull, ridden by Joel Rosario, returned $4.40 and $3.40 and finished three-quarters of a length in front of Without Parole, who paid $5.40 to show under Julien Leparoux.

It was another three-quarters of a length back to Casa Creed, who was followed in order by Flavius, Parlor, defending champion Bowies Hero, Analyze It and Born Great.

