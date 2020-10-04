Advertisement

Lexington church hosts blood drive, many others face cancellations due to COVID-19

Stanly Durbin gives blood during a drive hosted by St. Luke United Methodist Church on October 4, 2020.
Stanly Durbin gives blood during a drive hosted by St. Luke United Methodist Church on October 4, 2020.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center hosted a drive sunday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lexington. The blood from this drive will serve hospitals throughout the Commonwealth.

“Blood drives are always important, but even so, they’re more important now,” says Amy Levan with donor recruitment at the Kentucky Blood Center.

Levan says drives are facing cancellations every day due to COVID-19.

Levan says the turnout at Sunday’s drive was great.

"Giving blood is one way where we can do this kind of thing safely, where we are helping to provide hope, healing, and wholeness to Lexington and beyond,” says Mark Walz director of communications at St. Luke.

Walz says everyone took precautions, including temperature checks, masks and social distancing.

He says members of the church were encouraged to participate. One of these members is Stanly Durbin.

“I come to the 8:20 service, I give at 9:45, and I’m all free for the day,” Durbin says. “Anything that we can do to help our country, to help people in need, especially those fighting this pandemic in the hospital.”

Showing we have the power a difference in a fellow Kentuckian’s life, just by giving a little time.

If you’re interested in giving blood, you can make an appointment on the Kentucky Blood Center’s website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

