Kentucky newspaper says city violated open meetings law

(AP) - The State Journal is asking Kentucky’s Attorney General to find that the City of Frankfort violated the Open Meetings Act in the lead up to firing the former city manager.

The Journal reports the appeal comes after the paper asked the Frankfort City Commission to acknowledge that it had violated the Act by holding a series of less-than-quorum meetings to secure the votes needed to fire Keith Parker.

Frankfort Mayor Bill May has denied any violation. He says conversations about Parker were “educational updates only.” But Parker has said a commissioner twice told him the mayor “had the votes” to fire him.

