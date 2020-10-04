Advertisement

Kentucky newspaper says city violated open meetings law

(KNOP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The State Journal is asking Kentucky’s Attorney General to find that the City of Frankfort violated the Open Meetings Act in the lead up to firing the former city manager.

The Journal reports the appeal comes after the paper asked the Frankfort City Commission to acknowledge that it had violated the Act by holding a series of less-than-quorum meetings to secure the votes needed to fire Keith Parker.

Frankfort Mayor Bill May has denied any violation. He says conversations about Parker were “educational updates only.” But Parker has said a commissioner twice told him the mayor “had the votes” to fire him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, 21-14 vs. Mississippi State

Updated: moments ago
|
By R.J. Morgan
Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times.

News

Part of US 23 in Floyd County shutdown due to fatal crash

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
US 23 is closed currently due to a crash.

News

LPD and UK Police respond to ‘minimal calls and complaints’ during Saturday’s game

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
While several students said they don’t think there’s anything wrong with their normal game day activities, U-K officials weren’t taking any chances this week. The University teamed up with LPD to increase patrols across the campus Saturday.

Sports

Ivar pulls the upset to win Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The win earns him a spot in the $2 million Breeders' Cup FanDuel Mile (G1) November 7.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green bikers ride for suicide awareness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“I lost a spouse to suicide years ago. That’s why I’m here today," says one rider.

Sports

EKU loses heartbreaker in home opener to Houston Baptist

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Huskies won 33-30, despite the Colonels rallying from a 21-point halftime deficit.

Sports

Ole Miss rallies to spoil Kentucky’s home opener 42-41 in OT

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats rushed for 408 yards and racked up 559 yards of offense, but they drop to 0-2.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fastcast saturday pm

Sports

Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
She’s the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race.

News

Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Firefighters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 4, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.