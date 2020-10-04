Advertisement

LPD and UK Police respond to ‘minimal calls and complaints’ during Saturday’s game

Students gathered in smaller groups on Sate Street to watch Saturday's game.
Students gathered in smaller groups on Sate Street to watch Saturday's game.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Streets were empty and restaurants were packed during Saturday’s heavily monitored game day.

“I’m just glad we still have football this fall. We’re super lucky to have that,” said Seth Elmore, a Junior at the University of Kentucky.

But last week, UK officials said there were several reports of students and fans not complying with the COVID-19 regulations.

“People don’t go out and try to get other people sick. Or try to endanger other people’s lives. We all have families at home, too,” said sophomore, Thomas Frecker.

UK students on State Street and University Avenue were watching Saturday’s game with a different crowd than usual.

"They’ve kind of taken all of the magic out of South Campus,” said Elmore.

Elmore isn’t referring to Governor Andy Beshear’s announcement that the state is seeing its highest-ever daily total of COVID-19 cases. Elmore’s referring to the increased presence of Lexington and UK Campus Police Officers.

“They’re being so hard on us because it’s an easy target,” said Frecker.

While several students said they don’t think there’s anything wrong with their normal game day activities, U-K officials weren’t taking any chances this week. The University teamed up with LPD to increase patrols across the campus Saturday. LPD Officers said they were out starting at 1:30 Saturday afternoon and had minimal calls and complaints this week, continuing their patrols the rest of the night.

U-K officials said previously, students not in compliance with the regulations could face penalties, like verbal warnings and even expulsion.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ivar pulls the upset to win Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The win earns him a spot in the $2 million Breeders' Cup FanDuel Mile (G1) November 7.

Sports

EKU loses heartbreaker in home opener to Houston Baptist

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Huskies won 33-30, despite the Colonels rallying from a 21-point halftime deficit.

Sports

Ole Miss rallies to spoil Kentucky’s home opener 42-41 in OT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats rushed for 408 yards and racked up 559 yards of offense, but they drop to 0-2.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fastcast saturday pm

Latest News

Sports

Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
She’s the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race.

News

Kentucky breast cancer survivors participate in virtual ‘Race for the Cure’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday, Oct. 3, was Susan G. Komen’s Annual Race for the Cure, but this year was much different. It was virtual.

News

Scott County church works to fight food insecurity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A church family is working to keep Kentuckians fed during the pandemic.

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,275 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

News

Lexington health department holds annual free flu shot event ahead of flu season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Fall is in full swing, and that unfortunately means flu season is creeping up on us. During the ongoing pandemic, experts say it's as important as ever to get a flu shot.

News

Both directions of Mountain Parkway closed for repair project

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Clark Embree
Both lanes of the Mountain Parkway are now closed in Powell and Wolfe counties, as crews work to repair the roadway after a sinkhole was discovered in July.