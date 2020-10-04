LPD and UK Police respond to ‘minimal calls and complaints’ during Saturday’s game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Streets were empty and restaurants were packed during Saturday’s heavily monitored game day.

“I’m just glad we still have football this fall. We’re super lucky to have that,” said Seth Elmore, a Junior at the University of Kentucky.

But last week, UK officials said there were several reports of students and fans not complying with the COVID-19 regulations.

“People don’t go out and try to get other people sick. Or try to endanger other people’s lives. We all have families at home, too,” said sophomore, Thomas Frecker.

UK students on State Street and University Avenue were watching Saturday’s game with a different crowd than usual.

"They’ve kind of taken all of the magic out of South Campus,” said Elmore.

Elmore isn’t referring to Governor Andy Beshear’s announcement that the state is seeing its highest-ever daily total of COVID-19 cases. Elmore’s referring to the increased presence of Lexington and UK Campus Police Officers.

“They’re being so hard on us because it’s an easy target,” said Frecker.

While several students said they don’t think there’s anything wrong with their normal game day activities, U-K officials weren’t taking any chances this week. The University teamed up with LPD to increase patrols across the campus Saturday. LPD Officers said they were out starting at 1:30 Saturday afternoon and had minimal calls and complaints this week, continuing their patrols the rest of the night.

U-K officials said previously, students not in compliance with the regulations could face penalties, like verbal warnings and even expulsion.

