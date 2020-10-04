Advertisement

Mayfield, Garrett right at home as Browns beat Cowboys 49-38

Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, and one of those was set up by a strip sack from Myles Garrett.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and others celebrate Beckham's touchdown late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and others celebrate Beckham's touchdown late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett enjoyed a happy homecoming in Cleveland’s 49-38 win over Dallas.

Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, and one of those was set up by a strip sack from Garrett, the third straight week the star defensive end has forced the quarterback to fumble. Jarvis Landry threw his first career touchdown pass in the receiver’s 100th career game. It was to Odell Beckham, who had his first multi-TD game with the Browns with three.

Dak Prescott became the first NFL quarterback to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games. 

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AP Top 25: Oklahoma, UCF out; BYU up; Iowa State back in

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee jumps up to No. 14 from 21 after beating Missouri for a 2-0 start.

Sports

Burrow earns first NFL win, Bengals top Jaguars 33-25

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon.

Sports

Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, 21-14 vs. Mississippi State

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By R.J. Morgan
Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times.

Sports

Ivar pulls the upset to win Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The win earns him a spot in the $2 million Breeders' Cup FanDuel Mile (G1) November 7.

Latest News

Sports

EKU loses heartbreaker in home opener to Houston Baptist

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Huskies won 33-30, despite the Colonels rallying from a 21-point halftime deficit.

Sports

Ole Miss rallies to spoil Kentucky’s home opener 42-41 in OT

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats rushed for 408 yards and racked up 559 yards of offense, but they drop to 0-2.

Sports

Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
She’s the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Sayre continues to win, beats Cov. Holy Cross 28-14

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
Chad Pennington's Sayre Spartans remain undefeated.

Sports

Lincoln County remains unbeaten with win at Madison Central

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Lincoln County ran its record to 4-0 on Friday with a 26-14 win at Madison Central.