Mayfield, Garrett right at home as Browns beat Cowboys 49-38

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett enjoyed a happy homecoming in Cleveland’s 49-38 win over Dallas.

Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, and one of those was set up by a strip sack from Garrett, the third straight week the star defensive end has forced the quarterback to fumble. Jarvis Landry threw his first career touchdown pass in the receiver’s 100th career game. It was to Odell Beckham, who had his first multi-TD game with the Browns with three.

Dak Prescott became the first NFL quarterback to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games.

