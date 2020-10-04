Advertisement

Part of US 23 in Floyd County shutdown due to fatal crash

(KWTX)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 3, 2020
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of US 23 in the Stanville community of Floyd County is closed due to a crash.

According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), the crash happened near the old Eric C. Conn law offices and the Bingo Dome at Stanville, across from Cardinal Mart.

The southbound lanes will be closed until approximately 1 a.m.

Kentucky State Police traffic reconstruction officers say that the crash was caused when a vehicle struck a pedestrian, resulting in a fatality. KSP estimates accident reconstruction will take at least two hours.

KSP says emergency vehicles and traffic control officers will stop all southbound traffic from entering the area. Although there is no marked detour, southbound traffic traveling toward Pike County can turn onto KY 1426 (Prater Creek) at Banner and come back onto US 23 at Harold.

