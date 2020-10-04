Advertisement

Reports: Regal to close all theaters this week

(WKYT)
By Clark Embree
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Regal Cinemas locations across the U.S. will temporarily close starting this week, as major studios continue to pull major releases, such as the new James Bond film, according to reports by Reuters and Variety.

The theater chain, owned by U.K.-based Cineworld, is the second-largest in the U.S.

The news comes days after Universal Pictures again delayed the release of “No Time to Die,” the newest Bond flick. It was originally moved to November, but now it’s not coming out until April 2021.

Many movie theaters have reopened in the last few months, after closing in the spring amid coronavirus restrictions, but crowds have been thin as movie-goers have been hesitant to return.

No word on a possible reopening, but theaters could stay closed until 2021.

Regal has one location in Lexington.

