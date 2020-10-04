Three taken to hospital after Bath County crash

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious crash blocked a Bath County highway for several hours Sunday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Kentucky 36, just south of I-64.

Officials say a pickup truck carrying three people went over an embankment, and two were thrown from the truck.

Two people were flown to UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington, another was taken by ambulance.

Highway 36 has since reopened.

