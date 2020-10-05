Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A quiet pattern continues for now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very calm and lovely pattern ahead for much of this week with dry weather and temperatures at or just below average for this time of year.

For your evening and night ahead, expect cool and chilly conditions to return. Temperatures will cool quickly through the 50s this evening and continue to drop through the 40s tonight. Patchy frost will again be a threat through the overnight hours. Otherwise, clear skies will remain with calm to light winds and dry conditions.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures could start the day in the mid to lower 30s for many. After a cold start to the day, our temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and potentially even lower 70s through the afternoon and evening hours. This will be a more average feel for this time of year, and beautiful conditions will continue. Sunny skies will stay around throughout the day with a few clouds possible, and winds will remain light to moderate.

Our dry stretch continues through the end of the week before we track rain chances returning for the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s most days, with Wednesday being our warmest day in the mid-70s. Rain chances this weekend will be tropically related as we watch what Tropical Storm Delta does through the gulf. There will still likely be some changes to who sees the heaviest rain as this system develops through the week, so make sure to check back in for updates.

