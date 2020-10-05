Barr, Hicks set to face-off in debate on CW Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican Representative Andy Barr and Democrat attorney Josh Hicks will face off in a debate Monday at 7 p.m. on the CW Lexington.

The two are vying for the congressional seat representing the 6th District. It’s one that has flip-flopped between the two major political parties since the 1970s.

Rep. Andy Barr was first elected in 2012 when he defeated Democrat Ben Chandler. Now, Hicks, who switched parties after he says he saw Republican policies favoring the wealthy, hopes to flip the seat back to blue.

WKYT’s political editor Bill Bryant will be moderating Monday night’s debate.

“We do know what some of the major issues are right now, COVID-19 number one, the economy a close second, health care is an issue in America, so those are some of the topics we anticipate discussing tonight,” Bryant said. “This will be one of the very few chances voters will get to compare the candidates side by side. They’ve seen their ads. They’ve seen their individual messages. We know it’s a hard-fought race. We know this a competitive district, but tonight is a chance for voters to see them and compare them in this debate.”

Voters will also get a chance to compare Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Democratic challenger retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath in a debate on October 12.

