Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ Finals lead to 2-1
Former Kentucky star Tyler Herro finished with 17 points in the win for Miami.
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jimmy Butler is not ready to go home. A triple-double later, he joined NBA Finals lore - and the short-handed Miami Heat might have made this title matchup a series after all.
Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 on Sunday night to get within 2-1 doing so with starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic still unable to play because of injury.
