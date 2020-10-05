Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ Finals lead to 2-1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jimmy Butler is not ready to go home. A triple-double later, he joined NBA Finals lore - and the short-handed Miami Heat might have made this title matchup a series after all.

#LALvsMIA Final: HEAT 115 - Lakers 104



🐐 Butler 40 Pts, 11 Rebs, 13 Asts, 2 Blks & 2 Stls

🔥 Herro 17 Pts, 3 Rebs & 2 Asts

🔥 Olynyk 17 Pts, 7 Rebs & 2 Stls

🔥 Robinson 13 Pts, 5 Rebs & 3 Asts

🔥 Crowder 12 Pts & 8 Rebs pic.twitter.com/UhX1PkxNGN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 5, 2020

Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 on Sunday night to get within 2-1 doing so with starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic still unable to play because of injury.

Former Kentucky star Tyler Herro finished with 17 points in the win for Miami.

