Corbin City Schools starting in-person classes this week; Whitley County staying virtual

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Whitley County school district is again putting off having students back in school because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders say the county is currently in a “red” zone, but Corbin City Schools is still planning to return later this week.

Corbin, like many Kentucky school districts, were planning on returning last week but rising cases put that off. Now, with the county in the red, the city school system, along with Whitley County, is making other plans.

Corbin will go back on Thursday, but Whitley County has chosen to stay virtual until further notice.

Being in the “red” has some southern Ky school districts pushing back re opening plans or choosing to remain virtual. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/v5puHf5yui — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 5, 2020

Corbin city schools will start back with a hybrid plan, some students will start back and attend Thursdays and Fridays, others will go Mondays and Tuesdays and everyone learns virtually on Wednesdays.

However, in Whitley County, the county school district says being in the red means they will still be going all virtual for the time being. This comes as a week ago Whitley County saw its highest one day total in 32.

The health department reported 28 cases on Thursday and 21 cases on Friday of last week. Whitley County has had a total of 469.

Whitley County school leaders say the decision to continue virtually was made after consulting with local health leaders.

