Entire Richmond Public Works Dept. under quarantine after postive COVID-19 case

The entire Richmond Public Works Department is under quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The entire Richmond Public Works Department is under quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.((Source: MGN image))
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The entire Richmond Public Works Department is under quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

City officials say the employee tested positive for COVID middle to late last week and it was immediately reported to the health department. Since the positive worker had exposed most of the Public Works Department, the decision was made to quarantine all 21 members of that department, for 14 days.

Workers will be able to return to their jobs on Tuesday, October 13.

For now, other city departments, including the parks grounds department and the recycling group, are covering any pressing matters that the Public Works Department would normally do (picking up tree limbs, yard waste removal, etc).

The department’s fall road paving project was supposed to start on Thursday, but that’s been delayed until next week.

No other city departments impacted by this COVID positive case.

