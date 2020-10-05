Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces return of Kentucky’s health exchange, Kynect

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are about to get a new way to access health-care amid the pandemic and it’s through a program we’ve seen before.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday morning the return of Kentucky’s health exchange, Kynect:

Beshear said relaunching Kynect was one of his top priorities even before the pandemic hit.

Monday afternoon he talked about the need to revive the state health exchange in order to provide health insurance to as many Kentuckians as possible.

His dad, former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear, first launched the exchange in 2013 under the affordable care act. Steve beshear’s successor, former governor Matt Bevin, dismantled the program in 2017, claiming that it was too costly and redundant. But today governor Andy Beshear said the New and improved program would save the state millions of dollars.

“While our full return to a state-run insurance exchange won’t happen for another year, the time for the new Kynect portal is right now," Gov. Beshear said. "And let me just say we know, when we return to that state-run exchange, we’re gonna save about 15 million dollars a year. And we’re gonna make sure that we use that to keep premiums down, and for other programs that get us healthier.”

Beshear called this newer version of Kynect a one-stop-shop, explaining that it will provide Kentuckians access to health insurance, snap benefits, childcare, job training, and other state resources.

