Health dept. reports 150 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The health departments say there were 75 cases on both Saturday and Sunday.

No new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 8,880 cases and 79 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

The health department says September had the highest monthly total of cases. They say 62% of the county’s 8,597 cases were reported in August and September. There were also 17 deaths in September.

They say the number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 72,617 total cases and 1,209 deaths. Last week also saw the highest weekly case total in the commonwealth.

