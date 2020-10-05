Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A very calm streak of weather

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern is about to calm down significantly.

The next several days will include some very calm weather. Most of you will not experience much of anything other than sunny days. It even looks like we’ll see temperatures try to push up the thermometer. Highs will probably reach the 70s.

I don’t expect to see much of anything this week. However, the weekend might feature a little change. Our latest tropical system could become a solid part of our forecast... AGAIN! We could see another round of tropical rains arrive here by Saturday.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

