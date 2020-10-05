Kavosiey Smoke to miss a couple of weeks with rib injury
Mark Stoops said that Smoke was injured during a horse-collar tackle.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will miss Saturday’s game with Mississippi State and a couple of weeks because of a rib injury suffered in Saturday’s overtime loss to Ole Miss.
Smoke rushed five times for 29 yards in Saturday’s loss.
