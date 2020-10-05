Kentucky’s October 17 game at Tennessee set for noon kickoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC announced on Monday that Kentucky’s October 17 game at Tennessee is set for 12:00.

The game will either air on ESPN or the SEC Network. Auburn at South Carolina is the other game in that time slot.

Kentucky is 0-2 after losses to Auburn and Ole Miss and No. 14 Tennessee is 2-0 after wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

Tennessee has won seven of the last eight meetings with Kentucky and the Wildcats haven’t won a game in Knoxville since 1984.

