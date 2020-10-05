Advertisement

Kentucky’s October 17 game at Tennessee set for noon kickoff

No. 14 Tennessee is 2-0 after wins over South Carolina and Missouri.
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC announced on Monday that Kentucky’s October 17 game at Tennessee is set for 12:00.

The game will either air on ESPN or the SEC Network. Auburn at South Carolina is the other game in that time slot.

Kentucky is 0-2 after losses to Auburn and Ole Miss and No. 14 Tennessee is 2-0 after wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

Tennessee has won seven of the last eight meetings with Kentucky and the Wildcats haven’t won a game in Knoxville since 1984.

