Lexington-area health departments concerned with rising COVID-19 cases statewide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend Governor Andy Beshear announced new high marks for COVID-19. A new high in daily new cases, and a new high in weekly new cases across the state.

In central Kentucky, not all health departments are seeing that trend on a local level, but what they are seeing is still concerning.

“Testing appears to have dropped off," said Kevin Hall with the Fayette County Health Department. "You can go to these spots here in Lexington and have very little to no wait at all to get tested.”

Hall says he believes that COVID-19 fatigue and some confusion on who should get testing is playing a part.

“What we want people to know is if you need to get tested, get tested. No one is going to stop you there and say you don’t need to be tested, go home. If you show up and want a test you’ll get tested,” Hall said.

“There’s COVID fatigue, there’s no doubt about that. It’s because we’re seven months into this and they’re not seeing the end of this. They’re not seeing that light, that little bit of hope that we’re getting through it. But we still don’t know when this will end.”

Hall says the most recent uptick in cases should serve as a warning sign for those who are relaxing their fight against the virus.

“If it can happen in the White House, if it can happen to the president, then it can happen to my neighbors, it can happen to me, it can happen to my family. We need to be serious about this,” Hall said.

As of Monday, the health department says Lexington university and college studens who test positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1 or later and who were living in Lexington during their exposure to COVID-19 will be counted as a case recorded in Fayette County.

The health department says students who choose to isolate outside the county will now be considered Fayette County cases and will be included in their daily reporting. That includes in-state and out-of-state students.

I spoke with some health departments in our area today about the weekend's record-breaking COVID 19 cases. I was told that COVID fatigue could be playing into rising case count and that this should serve as a wakeup call to anyone who has relaxed in this fight. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/epEBZTMpW7 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) October 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.