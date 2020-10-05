Lexington police investigating shooting on Chestnut Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington.

It happened around 1:15 Monday 500 block of Chestnut Street.

Police didn’t know what led up to the shooting, but the victim told them he was sitting on the porch when he was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Lexington police. You can also text a tip to police by sending LEXPD to CRIMES (274637).

