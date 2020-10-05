Monday is the last day to register to vote in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - This year’s general election is now less than a month away, but the deadline to register to vote is even closer.

October 5 is the deadline to register to vote in this year’s general election. People have until 4 p.m. to register.

Even if you are registered, you may want to double-check your status to make sure all of your information is up to date. A common mistake is folks forgetting to update their addresses after a move.

Much like the primary, this year’s general election will be unlike any we’ve seen before because of the ongoing pandemic.

Many voters are counting on absentee ballots to cast their vote in order to avoid large crowds at the polls. You have until Friday, October 9, to request an absentee ballot.

You can drop off your ballot at your county clerk’s office or drop it in your mail.

You can make that request and register to vote here.

Early in-person voting starts next October 13 and will run through November 2.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.