Advertisement

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Kentucky

October 5 is the deadline to register to vote in this year’s general election. Voters have until 4 p.m. to register.
October 5 is the deadline to register to vote in this year’s general election. Voters have until 4 p.m. to register.(WCJB)
By Andrea Walker
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - This year’s general election is now less than a month away, but the deadline to register to vote is even closer.

October 5 is the deadline to register to vote in this year’s general election. People have until 4 p.m. to register.

Even if you are registered, you may want to double-check your status to make sure all of your information is up to date. A common mistake is folks forgetting to update their addresses after a move.

Much like the primary, this year’s general election will be unlike any we’ve seen before because of the ongoing pandemic.

Many voters are counting on absentee ballots to cast their vote in order to avoid large crowds at the polls. You have until Friday, October 9, to request an absentee ballot.

You can drop off your ballot at your county clerk’s office or drop it in your mail.

You can make that request and register to vote here.

Early in-person voting starts next October 13 and will run through November 2.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

KSP urging people to check on friends, family to keep domestic violence from going unnoticed

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time set aside to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and to be a voice for the victims.

Regional

Corbin City Schools starting in-person classes this week; Whitley County staying virtual

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The Whitley County school district is again putting off having students back in school because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Lexington

University, Lexington police patrol areas near campus Saturday to prevent student gatherings

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
Staring around 1:30 on Saturday, Lexington and university police started patrolling the area near campus where students usually party, like State and Elizabeth streets.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 150 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A very calm streak of weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our pattern is about to calm down significantly.

News

WATCH | Rise in COVID-19 cases this weekend comes as no surprise to healthcare professionals

Updated: 12 hours ago
“This is not a time to relax. If you haven’t gotten it thus far, you can still get it,” said Emergency Physician, Dr. Ryan Stanton.

News

WATCH | Movie-goers catch final showing at Kentucky Theatre before it temporarily closes

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Kentucky Theatre sign is nearly impossible to miss driving down Main Street in downtown Lexington.

News

LMPD Officer released from hospital after shooting following Hankison Indictment

Updated: 12 hours ago
An officer is now on a long road to recovery after being shot Sept. 23.

Sports

Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ Finals lead to 2-1

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former Kentucky star Tyler Herro finished with 17 points in the win for Miami.