Police: Woman’s body found in rural area of Woodford County Saturday

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in central Kentucky.

The coroner says 35-year-old Robin Hedger’s body was found in a rural area off Troy Pike in Woodford County on Saturday.

Investigators say she was originally from Irvine, but had been living in Lexington most recently.

Versailles Police is investigating the case as a homicide.

