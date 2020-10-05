Advertisement

Police: Woman’s body found in rural area of Woodford County Saturday

(MGM)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in central Kentucky.

The coroner says 35-year-old Robin Hedger’s body was found in a rural area off Troy Pike in Woodford County on Saturday.

Investigators say she was originally from Irvine, but had been living in Lexington most recently.

Versailles Police is investigating the case as a homicide.

WKYT is following this story.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Mental crises during coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Experts are concerned by reported rises in depression, drug overdoses and suicide during the pandemic.

News

Barr, Hicks set to face-off in debate on CW Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Republican Representative Andy Barr and Democrat attorney Josh Hicks will face off in a debate Monday at 7 p.m. on the CW Lexington.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 543 new COVID-19 cases; five deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Crime

Lexington police investigating shooting on Chestnut Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened around 1:15 Monday 500 block of Chestnut Street.

Latest News

Alert Bar

Trump leaves Walter Reed today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

Sports

Kavosiey Smoke to miss a couple of weeks with rib injury

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Mark Stoops said that Smoke was injured during a horse-collar tackle.

News

Lexington-area health departments concerned with rising COVID-19 cases statewide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
This weekend Governor Andy Beshear announced new high marks for COVID-19. A new high in daily new cases, and a new high in weekly new cases across the state. In central Kentucky, not all health departments are seeing that trend on a local level, but what they are seeing is still concerning.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A quiet pattern continues for now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
A quiet pattern takes over the forecast through much of this week with dry weather and a more average feel.

Regional

Entire Richmond Public Works Dept. under quarantine after postive COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The entire Richmond Public Works Department is under quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Kentucky’s October 17 game at Tennessee set for noon kickoff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
No. 14 Tennessee is 2-0 after wins over South Carolina and Missouri.