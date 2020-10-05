Advertisement

Rise in COVID-19 cases this weekend comes as no surprise to healthcare professionals

Health care professionals said they expected COVID-19 cases to rise as the state reopens more.
Health care professionals said they expected COVID-19 cases to rise as the state reopens more.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A message from health care professionals this weekend.

“This is not a time to relax. If you haven’t gotten it thus far, you can still get it,” said Emergency Physician, Dr. Ryan Stanton.

While it may feel like we’ve been in this pandemic for years, Dr. Ryan Stanton reminds us it’s been less than seven months since the first case in Kentucky.

“The end of winter, getting into Spring of 2021, that’s when we’re more likely to see a significant alleviation and walk out of this with only something that’s in the back of our mind, as opposed to the front of our minds every day,” said Dr. Stanton.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday marked the highest number of COVID-19 cases the state has seen so far.

“It’s zero surprise. One, kids are going to be kids. Young folks are going to do young folk things. Including getting together, parties, whatever it may be, which does increase that risk of spread,” Dr. Stanton said.

An increase medical experts expected as the state started to reopen, with young people and adults being out more. Dr. Stanton said we’re seeing hot spots of increases among University of Kentucky students. Saying the flare up in cases at the Nation’s Capital is an example of what we may see across the state in the coming weeks.

“At the White House. Right there with a lot of cases in one close area. Demonstrating what happens when masks aren’t on in close gatherings and extended amount of time in close contact with each other.”

Dr. Stanton said there should be a decrease in cases as sports and events wrap up going into the winter months.

He said we’re also seeing similar trends in professional sports.

He said the NFL is seeing a spike in cases because the sport just started back up. But he said they’ve seen better trends with sports like Nascar, that already had their spikes and are starting to see a decrease in cases now.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Movie-goers catch final showing at Kentucky Theatre before it temporarily closes

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Kentucky Theatre played classics like Cool Hand Luke and Casablanca for its final showings Sunday night.

Sports

AP Top 25: Oklahoma, UCF out; BYU up; Iowa State back in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee jumps up to No. 14 from 21 after beating Missouri for a 2-0 start.

Sports

Mayfield, Garrett right at home as Browns beat Cowboys 49-38

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, and one of those was set up by a strip sack from Myles Garrett.

Sports

Burrow earns first NFL win, Bengals top Jaguars 33-25

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 616 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 616 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 72,617 cases.

News

6th District debate changes channels after NFL’s COVID-19 game delays

Updated: 6 hours ago
The 6th District debate between Republican Rep. Andy Barr and Democrat Josh Hicks is still on for Monday, but where to watch it is changing because COVID-19 cases among NFL players prompted major weekend schedule changes.

News

Lexington church hosts blood drive, many others face cancellations due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Today the Kentucky Blood Center hosted a drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lexington. The blood from this drive will serve hospitals throughout the Commonwealth.

News

Bowling Green bikers ride for suicide awareness

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“I lost a spouse to suicide years ago. That’s why I’m here today," says one rider.

News

Three taken to hospital after Bath County crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Clark Embree
A serious crash blocked a Bath County highway for several hours Sunday morning.

Coronavirus

Reports: Regal to close all theaters this week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Clark Embree
Regal Cinemas locations across the U.S. will temporarily close starting this week, as major studios continue to pull major releases.