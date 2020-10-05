Stoops says Kentucky has to man up, move on from 0-2 start

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2016, Kentucky is 0-2 and the schedule only gets tougher with consecutive games against Mississippi State, No. 14 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia.

Losing back-to-back games is frustrating, but there’s a silver lining. Mark Stoops knows their mistakes are correctable and that his team has what it takes to get back on track.

“This group has to step up and I am certainly going to lean on the leadership of this group and everybody has to look at themselves," said the Kentucky head coach. “When you fall to 0-2, you can respond with the reality check of the situation and you can fold to the pressure or you can rise above it, man up, own it and move on.”

For the second straight week, Kentucky’s defense is gearing up to face a prolific passing attack. As it stands, the Wildcats rank last in the nation in pass efficiency defense and they better buck that trend before Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach comes to town.

“It’s going to be a challenge and you look at Mississippi State and Mike Leach and I have known Mike for a long time and know how good of a coach he is," added Stoops. "You know what Mike can do offensively. He’s as good as you get. Very creative and puts a lot of pressure on you as well.”

Also of note, Kavosiey Smoke will miss a couple of weeks with a rib injury that he suffered Saturday against Ole Miss. As for the wide receivers, Bryce Oliver is expected to return against Mississippi State and Akeem Hayes has been elevated to a starter.

Saturday’s game with the Bulldogs is set for 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Live Now: Coach Stoops Pre-Mississippi State Press Conference https://t.co/eAjOH1c56U — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 5, 2020

