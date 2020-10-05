Advertisement

Two schools added to list of voting locations for Lexington

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says two schools will now serve as in-person voting locations.
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says two schools will now serve as in-person voting locations.(WHSV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two more in-person voting locations for the general election have been added for Lexington.

Monday, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. announced on Reddit he worked with FCPS Superintendent Dr. Manny Caulk to reopen schools as voting locations.

Blevins says two schools will now serve as in-person voting locations:

  • Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
  • Garrett Morgan Elementary, 1150 Passage Mound Way

The announcement of the two new locations comes after Secretary of State Michael Adams called on Fayette County to add more voting locations before he would approve the county’s election plan.

The schools make for a total of eight locations.

Blevins says the schools were chosen for their geographic location and says they are best positioned to take on some of the voting load. He says the schools will serve in the same capacity as the other locations, although they will not have drop boxes for absentee ballots.

In addition to the new school locations, people will also be able to vote early in-person from Oct. 13-Nov. 2, and on Election Day, Nov. 3, at these locations:

  • Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.
  • Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road
  • Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way
  • Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper St.
  • Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road
  • And BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way

Monday, October 5, at 4 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote in the general election. You have until Friday, October 9, to request an absentee ballot. You can make that request and register to vote here.

You can return your absentee ballot by mail or at drop boxes at one of the following locations:

  • Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.
  • Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road
  • Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way
  • Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road)
  • BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way
  • County Clerk Office (162 E. Main St.)

