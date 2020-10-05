Advertisement

University, Lexington police patrol areas near campus Saturday to prevent student gatherings

Staring around 1:30 on Saturday, Lexington and university police started patrolling the area near campus where students usually party, like State and Elizabeth streets.(Source: WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The weekend of the first UK football game, the university said they had around ten reports of what they called ‘non-compliance’ with the student code of conduct related to COVID-19.

This past weekend with the first home game, that number was higher, but the university tells us they believe there’s a good reason for that.

The University of Kentucky worked with the City of Lexington this weekend, to try to prevent parties like these, from happening again.

University spokesperson Jay Blanton told us they had 15 reports of gatherings this weekend, but he believes one of the main reasons that number went up is because neighbors and police are being more vigilant about reporting that behavior.

He said they’ll begin the process of reaching out to the students involved.

In most cases, they try to educate those students about why they shouldn’t be having a party during a pandemic. But in severe cases, they could expel them.

“Our hope all along has been that when you correct people and you give them the education they need to make a good and right decision, which most students are already making, that you won’t have repeat performances,” Blanton said. “Will work through that to the extent you do. You’ll have to use different kinds of measures, disciplinary measures to enforce the rules.”

Blanton told us they’ll talk to the city about how this weekend went, but they plan to continue those weekend patrols for the rest of the semester.

The university has reminded students that the student code of conduct also applies to students who live off-campus.

