WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 543 new COVID-19 cases; five deaths
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reported 543 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 73,158 cases. The state is seeing a 4.69 positivity rate. The governor says today’s 543 cases are the most in a single Monday in the last four weeks.
There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,214.
As of Monday, 563 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 145 are in the ICU. At least 12,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.