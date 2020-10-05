WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 543 new COVID-19 cases; five deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 543 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 73,158 cases. The state is seeing a 4.69 positivity rate. The governor says today’s 543 cases are the most in a single Monday in the last four weeks.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,214.

As of Monday, 563 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 145 are in the ICU. At least 12,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.