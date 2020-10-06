Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Typical Fall feel continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our quiet pattern continues for the time being here in Kentucky, but tropical trouble looms for the weekend ahead, so get out and enjoy this dry time while you can.

For your evening and night ahead, you can expect a bit more mild conditions. Temperatures will stay in the 60s through much of this evening before slowly cooling through the 50s for tonight. It will still be a cool feel overnight, but not quite as chilly as we’ve been experiencing the past few nights. Skies will remain mostly clear through tonight as well with light winds.

By Wednesday, morning temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 40s with some southern Kentucky areas starting around 50. We’ll have another dry day with mostly sunny skies expected, and a Fall feel continuing as well. Highs by the afternoon will be in the mid-70s, which is warmer than we have been, but only slightly warmer than our average for this time of year. A dry cold front will also work through, which means gusty winds will be around, but no rain chances will be along with it.

Our dry stretch continues through the end of the week before we track rain chances returning for the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s most days. Rain chances and gusty winds this weekend will be tropically related as we watch what Tropical Storm Delta does through the gulf. There will still likely be some changes to who sees the heaviest rain as this system develops through the week, so make sure to check back in for updates.

