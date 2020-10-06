Advertisement

Alex Bowman shuffled to the No. 48 to replace Jimmie Johnson

Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives will move from the No. 88 into Johnson’s ride at the end of the season.
(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The most coveted seat in NASCAR belongs to Alex Bowman in a Hendrick Motorsports lineup shuffle to replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet.  

Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives will move from the No. 88 into Johnson’s ride at the end of the season. The swap announced Tuesday makes Bowman just the second driver of the team created in 2001 specifically for Johnson.

Bowman will be replacing a NASCAR superstar for the second time in four years. Bowman in 2018 replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time most popular driver.  

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Za’Darius Smith records 3 sacks vs. Falcons, now tied for NFL lead

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Smith now has 37 career sacks.

Sports

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bowden said he is isolating at his home in Tallahassee with his wife, Ann.

Sports

Stoops says Kentucky has to man up, move on from 0-2 start

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats are 0-2 for the first time since 2016 with Mississippi State on deck.

Sports

Kavosiey Smoke to miss a couple of weeks with rib injury

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Mark Stoops said that Smoke was injured during a horse-collar tackle.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky’s October 17 game at Tennessee set for noon kickoff

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
No. 14 Tennessee is 2-0 after wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

Sports

Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ Finals lead to 2-1

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Former Kentucky star Tyler Herro finished with 17 points in the win for Miami.

Sports

AP Top 25: Oklahoma, UCF out; BYU up; Iowa State back in

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee jumps up to No. 14 from 21 after beating Missouri for a 2-0 start.

Sports

Mayfield, Garrett right at home as Browns beat Cowboys 49-38

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, and one of those was set up by a strip sack from Myles Garrett.

Sports

Burrow earns first NFL win, Bengals top Jaguars 33-25

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon.

Sports

Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, 21-14 vs. Mississippi State

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By R.J. Morgan
Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times.