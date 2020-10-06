Chilton to retire as Lexington fire chief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton will retire from her position as chief in January.

“Through vision and experience, Kristin Chilton has continued, and built upon, the tradition of excellence in one of the best fire departments in the country,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “We will miss her.”

Chilton is a 28-year veteran of the Lexington force.

In the letter announcing her retirement, Chilton told Mayor Linda Gorton, “You, the City Council, and the residents of Lexington and Fayette County were dedicated to providing every tool necessary for our department to succeed and grow, even during difficult times, and we made every effort to prove that your trust was well placed.”

A search committee for Chilton’s successor will conduct a search of all applicants, both internal and external, and perform a national search.

