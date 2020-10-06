Advertisement

Economic outlook with the President getting COVID-19

President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Anthony Peltier)
President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Anthony Peltier)(Anthony Peltier | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 2020 has been a year filled with frustration and at times chaos. This past week, President Trump contracted the coronavirus and the markets went for a tailspin on Friday.  Yesterday the market bounced back strong to start the week.  Independent wealth management advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers says the economy doesn’t need another factor to make it jumpy. He says the current situation is going to have a lasting impact on how Americans view the pandemic going forward.

“Just when we thought we were starting to finally focus in on the candidates and what direction the election was heading, we get a very serious health situation unfolding in real-time with the President,” Smith says. “Most people recover swiftly from the coronavirus but President Trump checks multiple boxes for those who are considered high risk and that set off some alarm bells on Wall Street on Friday. The whole dynamic changed, normal partisan rhetoric changed and there was legitimate concern by both sides for his well-being after being transported to Walter Reed Hospital.”

It’s known that the stock market likes certainty. 2020 has forced any element of certainty out of the picture. Smith says that viewers could see a big shift in thinking about COVID based on how the President as well as the many others in the White House recover.

“If the President and other White House team members come through this relatively quickly many of his supporters will feel even more emboldened to get back to living their lives, however, if he or others from the White House face a pro-longed struggle you could see Americans tightening their spending and their travels again,” Smith says. “Wall Street is watching very closely because this is a very big tipping point of where things head from here. I certainly wish no ill on anyone but regardless of what comes from this, people have to get their investments positioned correctly. At this point in the year, you have to start taking a look at the risk and the safety levels in your portfolio. If you are nearing retirement you’ve got to get off the rollercoaster and get your investments in-line with what is happening with the economy. A big loss hurts a lot more than a big gain for those in retirement.”

To see more business or financial news for the Lexington viewing area visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Money Matters

States announce full go, how that impacts the economy

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
This past week some states have begun to announce a full re-opening with no restrictions in place. Fiduciary financial planner Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers says to expect a domino effect of other states following suit in the next month or so.

Money Matters

Volatility continues as stocks struggle in September

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
September has been on a very rocky course as investors are concerned a March repeat could be ahead.

Money Matters

WATCH | How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

Money Matters

How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
2020 has been a difficult year for millions across the country. Many have found themselves out of work with little to fall back on. Creating an emergency fund is imperative regardless of good or bad times.

Latest News

Money Matters

Economic recovery drags: What to expect from the stock market through 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
July and August saw strong growth in the stock market even while the economic recovery has been slow. September has opened with the market pulling back off highs as investors gauge the ongoing struggles in the economy.

Money Matters

Refinance now: New and existing home mortgages set to jump Dec 1

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
There’s been unprecedented demand for new mortgages and refinancing of homes in the United States despite the pandemic in 2020.

Money Matters

Stock market at all-time highs; time to lock in some of the winnings?

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
No matter what the stock market is doing, a financial portfolio must be positioned according to each individual investor’s situation.

Money Matters

Commercial real estate boom gone bust in 2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
As the coronavirus drags on, the commercial real estate industry continues to experience a seismic shift in demand.

Money Matters

Why the stock market continues to rise amidst a recession

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The stock market fell by 34% in less than a month from the middle of February into early March. Just as quick, the stock market saw the fastest 20-day rise in the entire 100-year history of trading.

Money Matters

Parents and children opting out of schools for ‘learning pods’

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
When the coronavirus pandemic began hitting the United States with full force in early March, many did not consider the pandemic would stretch into the new school year,