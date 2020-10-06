Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Reward set as Atlanta police seek suspect in actor’s death

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward as they continue to search for the person who shot actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 52 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Police: One injured in Cambridge Dr. shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago
5PM FastCast

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WKYT Fact Check: Barr-Hicks debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The two men vying for votes in the 6th Congressional District were hot-tempered Monday night...