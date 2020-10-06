Advertisement

Felony charges against Rep. Attica Scott, other protesters dropped

State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Felony charges against a Kentucky representative and her daughter were dropped Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Attica Scott and her daughter, Ashanti Scott, were charged with riot, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly while protesting following an announcement about the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ky. Rep. Attica Scott discusses moments leading up to arrest, felony charge

Scott said she was walking from Broadway to First Unitarian Church in hopes of reaching the building before a 9 p.m. curfew when the group she was with encountered Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Police eventually surrounded the group and told them to sit in an area near the Main Library on York Street.

An LMPD report stated she was with a group that set fire to the Main Library, but Scott said she was not. Scott was livestreaming at the time. Her livestream did not show looting or a fire being set at the library as she walked past it.

On Tuesday, a judge dismissed the felony charges against the Scotts and 17 others related to the incident, including activists Shameka Wright Parrish and Rhonda Mathies.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

