Fire damages apartment building on Daniel Court in Lexington

Several people are now without a place to stay after a small fire in a Lexington apartment complex earlier this afternoon.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The fire alarms started going off in the apartment building. Neighbors tell WKYT’s Grason Passmore their first instincts were to get up, knocking and banging on the doors of those around them. They were trying to get everyone out as quickly as possible.

The Lexington Fire Department got to the apartment complex on Daniel Court around 11:00 Tuesday afternoon.

LFD says a small fire started in a utility closet with a water heater in the basement of the building. Everyone thankfully got out safely, thanks to the neighbors making sure everyone knew to leave the building.

Unfortunately, people in three apartments will be displaced and will have to find somewhere else to stay.

One of these people is Al Gamboa, who had to drive away from the complex Tuesday with barely any of his belongings.

He says he’ll have to stay with his daughter for the next few days at least. Gamboa was actually asleep when the fire started and was awoken by the smoke detector.

“They go off sometimes on their own, so that’s what I thought was going on. That it just went off, batteries were out or something because you hear them go off all the time. I never really believed it was a fire,” Gamboa said.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. The fire department said they had the fire out within the hour.

