Advertisement

Health dept. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.(KCRG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.

The health department says 22 of those new cases are among college students.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 8,952 cases and 80 deaths related to COVID-19.

MORE: Lexington-area health departments concerned with rising COVID-19 cases statewide

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 73,158 total cases and 1,214 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Several Lexington emergency management workers in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than half of Lexington’s emergency management department is in quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical fall-like days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
These next few days look absolutely wonderful.

News

One killed, two hurt in Estill County shooting were trying to rob someone, KSP says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Grace Finerman
Two victims were rushed to Lexington with life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

Barr, Hicks face-off in debate on CW Lexington

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A heated Kentucky Debate tonight transpired between Republican Representative Andy Barr and Democrat attorney Josh Hicks.

News

Marsy’s Law appears on the ballot again with much more wording

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Marsy’s Law passed in 2018, but the Supreme Court overturned it after ruling the wording on the ballot was too vague.

Sports

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bowden said he is isolating at his home in Tallahassee with his wife, Ann.

Sports

Stoops says Kentucky has to man up, move on from 0-2 start

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats are 0-2 for the first time since 2016 with Mississippi State on deck.

News

Police: Woman’s body found in rural area of Woodford County Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A death investigation is underway in central Kentucky.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Mental crises during coronavirus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Experts are concerned by reported rises in depression, drug overdoses and suicide during the pandemic.