Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical fall-like days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These next few days look absolutely wonderful.

We are throwing together a streak of fall days that will be awesome. Daytime highs will run near normal. Some days will be above normal, and others will be right below. It is a really nice balance as we move forward.

A cold front will pass through Kentucky on Wednesday/Thursday. It is a dry passage for Kentucky. The real change comes from the temperature drop. Most of our highs will fall by 5-7 degrees.

The main attraction is the weekend rain threat. Not because it is rain but because it is likely directly related to the arrival of tropical rains. The remnants of Delta look to roll towards Kentucky. Some data indicates we could see several inches of total rainfall. You’ll also get in on some gustier winds. We’ll watch this very closely over the next few days.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

