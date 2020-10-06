Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical fall-like days

We'll hold on to the nice weather through the end of the week.
We'll hold on to the nice weather through the end of the week.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These next few days look absolutely wonderful.

We are throwing together a streak of fall days that will be awesome. Daytime highs will run near normal. Some days will be above normal, and others will be right below. It is a really nice balance as we move forward.

A cold front will pass through Kentucky on Wednesday/Thursday. It is a dry passage for Kentucky. The real change comes from the temperature drop. Most of our highs will fall by 5-7 degrees.

The main attraction is the weekend rain threat. Not because it is rain but because it is likely directly related to the arrival of tropical rains. The remnants of Delta look to roll towards Kentucky. Some data indicates we could see several inches of total rainfall. You’ll also get in on some gustier winds. We’ll watch this very closely over the next few days.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A quiet pattern continues for now

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
A quiet pattern takes over the forecast through much of this week with dry weather and a more average feel.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 23 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A very calm streak of weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our pattern is about to calm down significantly.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
FastCast sunday pm

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
FastCast sunday am

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
Fastcast saturday pm

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
FastCast saturday morning

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Showers move out and Fall air stays around

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
After a cold front moves out, a chilly Fall feel will start out the work week with a frost potential

All Blue

All Blue Weather Preview

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
All Blue Weather Preview

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT