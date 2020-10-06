KSP: Remains found in Nicholas Co. identified as Lori Feltz

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say remains found last week in Nicholas County are that of Lori Feltz.

Feltz went missing in December 2016. Investigators found the remains in a wooded area near Feltz’s family farm.

The coroner has not confirmed a cause of death.

Two weeks ago two men, Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson, were arrested on sex offender registration violations. Police call both men people of interest in Feltz’s case.

In 2016 they were seen in Nicholas County right after Feltz went missing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.