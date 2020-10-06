Coroner says murder-suicide under investigation in Franklin County
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Franklin County.
The coroner’s office says it happened shortly after 10 Monday night and it is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
According to the coroner’s office, 39-year-old Carmelita Lashaun Wright and 43-year-old Lorenzo Andrew Simpson, both of Frankfort, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsies and toxicologies are scheduled for Tuesday, with results being available in 12-14 weeks.
No other details were released.
The investigation is ongoing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
