Advertisement

Coroner says murder-suicide under investigation in Franklin County

(KKTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Franklin County.

The coroner’s office says it happened shortly after 10 Monday night and it is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to the coroner’s office, 39-year-old Carmelita Lashaun Wright and 43-year-old Lorenzo Andrew Simpson, both of Frankfort, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies and toxicologies are scheduled for Tuesday, with results being available in 12-14 weeks.

No other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire damages apartment building on Daniel Court in Lexington

Updated: moments ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Several people are now without a place to stay after a small fire in a Lexington apartment complex earlier this afternoon.

News

Your car & the cold: Tips from AAA as colder weather sets in

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
AAA experts say cars aren’t moving as much as more people are working from home.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Typical Fall feel continues

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Dry and sunny skies remain in the forecast, but we're watching this weekend as showers return

Regional

COVID-19 outbreak at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
State leaders reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at a veterans center in Jessamine County.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington restaurants concerned about more regulations as COVID cases escalate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Governor Andy Beshear says the state is beginning to see a real rise in COVID-19 cases. If it continues, he may put restrictions back in place, and that could really hurt restaurants.

Regional

52 Powell County students placed on quarantine after teacher tests positive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
More than 50 Powell County students are in quarantine after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional

Police: Knox County man accused of pushing woman off mountain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It happened early Sunday morning on Julie Mills Cemetery Road in the Walker community of Knox County.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.

Lexington

Several Lexington emergency management workers in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than half of Lexington’s emergency management department is in quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago