One dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Estill County

(Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County.

It happened on Richmond Road near Pea Ridge Road early Tuesday morning.

State troopers confirmed three people were shot. One victim has died. Two were taken to Lexington with life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Latest News

News

Barr, Hicks face-off in debate on CW Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A heated Kentucky Debate tonight transpired between Republican Representative Andy Barr and Democrat attorney Josh Hicks.

News

Marsy’s Law appears on the ballot again with much more wording

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Marsy’s Law passed in 2018, but the Supreme Court overturned it after ruling the wording on the ballot was too vague.

Sports

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bowden said he is isolating at his home in Tallahassee with his wife, Ann.

Sports

Stoops says Kentucky has to man up, move on from 0-2 start

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats are 0-2 for the first time since 2016 with Mississippi State on deck.

Latest News

News

Police: Woman’s body found in rural area of Woodford County Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A death investigation is underway in central Kentucky.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Mental crises during coronavirus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Experts are concerned by reported rises in depression, drug overdoses and suicide during the pandemic.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 543 new COVID-19 cases; Dr. Stack urges Kentuckians to stay vigilant

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Crime

Lexington police investigating shooting on Chestnut Street

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened around 1:15 Monday 500 block of Chestnut Street.

Sports

Kavosiey Smoke to miss a couple of weeks with rib injury

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Mark Stoops said that Smoke was injured during a horse-collar tackle.

News

Lexington-area health departments concerned with rising COVID-19 cases statewide

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
This weekend Governor Andy Beshear announced new high marks for COVID-19. A new high in daily new cases, and a new high in weekly new cases across the state. In central Kentucky, not all health departments are seeing that trend on a local level, but what they are seeing is still concerning.