Police: One injured in Cambridge Dr. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Cambridge Dr. around 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday. Police were dispatched to a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect is known to the victim and both were inside a residence when the shooting took place.

Police say a suspect is not yet in custody.

