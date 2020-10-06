Police: One injured in Cambridge Dr. shooting
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington.
Investigators say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Cambridge Dr. around 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday. Police were dispatched to a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim has non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe the suspect is known to the victim and both were inside a residence when the shooting took place.
Police say a suspect is not yet in custody.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.