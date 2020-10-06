Advertisement

Several Lexington emergency management workers in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

More than half of Lexington’s emergency management department is in quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
More than half of Lexington’s emergency management department is in quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.(MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than half of Lexington’s emergency management department is in quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Herald-Leader, six of the 10 employees of the department, which oversees the city’s response to the coronavirus, are now in quarantine. The employee that tested positive is in isolation.

Entire Richmond Public Works Dept. under quarantine after positive COVID-19 case

City officials told the Herald-Leader the infected worker had recently traveled out of state, but not to a ‘hot spot’ area.

City officials said the employees provide support to the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program and will be able to work from home.

