Several Lexington emergency management workers in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than half of Lexington’s emergency management department is in quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Herald-Leader, six of the 10 employees of the department, which oversees the city’s response to the coronavirus, are now in quarantine. The employee that tested positive is in isolation.

City officials told the Herald-Leader the infected worker had recently traveled out of state, but not to a ‘hot spot’ area.

City officials said the employees provide support to the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program and will be able to work from home.

