WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; 1,054 new COVID-19 cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

The governor says the state is extending the mask mandate another 30 days. He reminded businesses that they should not give business to someone not wearing a mask. “You can blame it on me,” Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 74,194 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.29 positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 144 are in kids 18 or younger.

This is the third-highest single-day total for new cases in Kentucky.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,218.

The deaths reported Tuesday were an 89-year-old man from Christian County, an 85-year-old man from Henderson County, a 78-year-old woman from Jefferson County and a 69-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

“It’s going to be a hard month,” Beshear said.

As of Tuesday, 592 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, 150 are in the ICU and 93 are a ventilators.

State officials also gave Kentuckians an update on unemployment. They say server issues have caused the website to crash over the weekend and yesterday, and they’re trying to keep the system up.

