Advertisement

Your car & the cold: Tips from AAA as colder weather sets in

In the past five months, the AAA Club Alliance in Lexington has responded to about 6,000 calls for dead car batteries, that’s a 5 percent increase from last year and it’s all tied to the pandemic.
In the past five months, the AAA Club Alliance in Lexington has responded to about 6,000 calls for dead car batteries, that’s a 5 percent increase from last year and it’s all tied to the pandemic.(WTVG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the past five months, the AAA Club Alliance in Lexington has responded to about 6,000 calls for dead car batteries, that’s a 5 percent increase from last year and it’s all tied to the pandemic.

AAA experts say cars aren’t moving as much as more people are working from home.

When that happens, the batteries aren’t working as much and experts say car batteries need to be used on a consistent basis.

Just starting it up helps.

Now, with cold weather upon us, your car battery might struggle to get you going and out the door.

“One of the things is that going into the cold weather and into the winter do you want to have the vehicle checked so that your battery is in good working condition and that will play a big part in getting you going in the morning,” said Jed Bowles, Lexington AAA Club Alliance.

AAA says you should also check for corrosion on the terminal post of the battery.

You can use baking soda and a brush to clean it right off.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire damages apartment building on Daniel Court in Lexington

Updated: moments ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Several people are now without a place to stay after a small fire in a Lexington apartment complex earlier this afternoon.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Typical Fall feel continues

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Dry and sunny skies remain in the forecast, but we're watching this weekend as showers return

Regional

Coroner says murder-suicide under investigation in Franklin County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The coroner’s office says it happened shortly after 10 Monday night and it is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Regional

COVID-19 outbreak at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
State leaders reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at a veterans center in Jessamine County.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington restaurants concerned about more regulations as COVID cases escalate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Governor Andy Beshear says the state is beginning to see a real rise in COVID-19 cases. If it continues, he may put restrictions back in place, and that could really hurt restaurants.

Regional

52 Powell County students placed on quarantine after teacher tests positive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
More than 50 Powell County students are in quarantine after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional

Police: Knox County man accused of pushing woman off mountain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It happened early Sunday morning on Julie Mills Cemetery Road in the Walker community of Knox County.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.

Lexington

Several Lexington emergency management workers in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than half of Lexington’s emergency management department is in quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago