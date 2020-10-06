Za’Darius Smith records 3 sacks vs. Falcons, now tied for NFL lead
The former Kentucky Wildcat now has 37 career sacks.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Za’Darius Smith finished with three sacks Monday night in Green Bay’s 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Smith is now tied for the NFL lead in sacks with five. The Packers are 4-0 entering their bye week.
With his three-sack performance against Atlanta, Smith now has 37 career sacks.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.