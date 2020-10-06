Za’Darius Smith records 3 sacks vs. Falcons, now tied for NFL lead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Za’Darius Smith finished with three sacks Monday night in Green Bay’s 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith is now tied for the NFL lead in sacks with five. The Packers are 4-0 entering their bye week.

Z got to the QB 3️⃣ times Monday night. 😤



He's now tied for the NFL lead with 5 sacks on the year. #ATLvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/v3xqmAEFio — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 6, 2020

With his three-sack performance against Atlanta, Smith now has 37 career sacks.

